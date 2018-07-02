Sidharth Malhotra comes to Parineeti Chopra's rescue to avoid an oops moment

Sidharth Malhotra was spotted fixing Parineeti Chopra's saree at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement bash

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra

Their chemistry was lauded in Hasee Toh Phasee in 2014 and are even set to reunite for the upcoming film, Shotgun Shaadi. But Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra grabbed attention at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement party for another reason.

Parineeti Chopra looked pretty as she donned dhoti pants and off-shoulder crop top and a pallu clinched to the waist. The attire which made it look like a saree made Parineeti stand out in the crowd. But Pari appeared to have had problems with her outfit at the party as the actress kept pulling and tugging at it.

Thankfully, at one point, Sidharth came to her rescue to avoid an oops moment. Her stylist certainly needs to do a lot of answering.

Well, on the work front, Sidharth will be essaying a Bihari in Shotgun Shaadi and has been instructed by Ekta Kapoor to get his mannerisms and accent right for the part. The film explores the topic of marriage by abduction. It will be interesting to see Parineeti in the female lead.

