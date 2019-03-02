Sidharth Malhotra injured while filming for Marjaavaan, but not out

bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra hurts himself while filming action sequence that involved dealing with fire for Marjaavaan

Currently being shot in Mumbai, Marjaavaan has Sidharth Malhotra revisit his action avatar after Brothers (2015). Keen to up the ante after his last hit Satyameva Jayate (2018), director Milap Zaveri has laid added emphasis on the action sequences in the Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria starrer.

But, we hear, it has come at a price - turns out, Malhotra recently injured his hand while performing a high-risk stunt that required him to deal with fire. Says a source from the film's creative team, "The unit has been shooting at nights at a suburban location over the past four days.



One of the stunts required Sidharth to beat up the baddies while he is set on fire. Though Milap suggested that a body double pull off the stunt, Sidharth insisted on doing it himself. We took all the necessary precautions for the shot, with the star following action director Amin Khatib's instructions to the T. While he filmed the fire scene successfully, the actor ended up bruising his knuckles while punching one of the guys during the shot."

Malhotra, we're told, continued with the night's shoot after getting first aid. The revenge drama sees Malhotra reuniting with his Ek Villain (2014) co-star Riteish Deshmukh. Slated for an October release, the film has already piqued the audience's curiosity since it sees Deshmukh play a vertically-challenged character.

