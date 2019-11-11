Sidharth Malhotra: Not insecure about my failures

It is not easy to associate Sidharth Malhotra with over-the-top, dramatic films considering he has shown a proclivity towards urbane roles, so far. "But I am an actor," smiles Malhotra, arguing that his next, Marjaavaan — a masala entertainer at its core — is a necessary step. "I grew up watching Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt, and I was happy Marjaavaan has that flavour which hasn't been explored by me. It's my job as an actor to do something that makes me uncomfortable."

When the film's trailer dropped online, netizens pointed out similarities with Malhotra's hit flick, Ek Villain (2014). "That's just because both movies star Riteish [Deshmukh] and me. The sur of this film is different. This is a classic good-versus-evil story. The comparison doesn't bother me because Ek Villain gave me a lot. I hope this film is able to do the same."

A still from Marjaavaan

The action drama arrives at a crucial juncture in his career — his last five outings have failed to strike gold at the box office. Ask him if it makes him insecure, and he chooses to be pragmatic. "In the past seven years, I have experienced it all — the highs and the lows. So, I am not fearful. Now, I focus on being a working actor, who wants to bring in a larger audience. I have consciously not allowed the fate of my past films to affect my current choices." Instead of being disheartened by failures, Malhotra views them as learning lessons. "I'm not insecure about my failures. Thomas Edison, who invented the bulb, got it right at the 180th attempt. Similarly, I am learning how not to make a bad film. Every time a film hasn't worked, I have tried to understand why — was it the release date, or the wobbly script? This learning matters. At the end of the day, I am still working because filmmakers see [potential] in me."

