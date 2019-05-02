Sidharth Malhotra to romance Kiara Advani in upcoming Shershaah

bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Shershaah is based on Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra. The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Picture: Yogen Shah

On Thursday, May 2, Karan Johar took to Instagram to announce the next Dharma-led film, titled Shershaah. This film is a biopic on Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra and it features his protege Sidharth Malhotra. Through the post, filmmaker Karan Johar also revealed the name of the leading lady of his film, and it's none other than Lust Stories actress, Kiara Advani. Seemingly, the Dharma head honcho is mighty impressed with Kiara, as he had also roped her for a special song in Kalank after Lust Stories became a massive hit.

"Beginning the journey of #Shershaah soon [sic]" Karan wrote on Instagram.

Sidharth Malhotra also shared this news on social media and wrote: "Excited to play Vikram Batra, a real-life hero on screen! Titled - #Shershaah! Shooting begins soon [sic]"

Kiara Advani, who was speculated to feature in the biopic, officially boarded the cast, saying she is "excited and thrilled" to be a part of the film.

The film is co-produced by Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah and Himanshu Gandhi. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, the shooting of the film is set to begin soon.

