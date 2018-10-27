Sidharth Malhotra's new stress relievers are paw-dorable

bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra stopped by the adorable therapy dogs to pet them, and has a stress-relieving session with these canines

There's no doubt that Sidharth Malhotra's heart melts around animals. The pet lover, who owns a Boxer called Oscar, was on his way to Sri Lanka when he encountered three Golden Retrievers at the airport. Sidharth dropped everything to pet the adorable therapy dogs, who are stationed at the airport to reduce the stress among passengers, and provide love and affection. We need some stress relieving right now, no?

On the work front, Jabariya Jodi presents an interesting take on Bihar’s pakadwa vivaah (kidnapping the groom to get him forcibly married), Sidharth Malhotra suggested the interesting name to the film.

The film which went on floors a few months back is being shot in and around Lucknow. Starring Aparshakti Khurrana as Parineeti Chopra's friend, Sanjay Mishra as her father, Neeraj Sood as her father's friend, Gopal Dutt as an inspector, Javed Jaffrey as Sidharth Malhotra's father and Chandan Roy Sanyal as his friend, 'Jabariya Jodi promises intriguing performances along with the leading duo, Parineeti and Sidharth.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh Singh's Karma Media Net, Jabariya Jodi directed by Prashant Singh is slated to release next year.

