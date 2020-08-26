Sidharth Shukla to be a special guest on Bigg Boss 14?

This bit of news will for sure come as a pleasant surprise for all Sidharth Shukla fans. If reports are anything to go by, Sidharth has been approached to appear as a special guest for two weeks on Bigg Boss 14!

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "The channel is planning to get Sidharth to enter the house for two weeks. The actor was not just the winner of the last season but also enjoyed colossal popularity which the makers want to use to amplify this season's reach too."

If this is true, then Bigg Boss 14 will surely be made even more exciting! Sidharth Shukla was one of the most-loved contestants on the 13th season from beginning to end, finally winning the coveted BB trophy.

According to reports, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Jaan Kumar, among others will be seen entering the Bigg Boss 14 house. The show was set to premiere in September, but reports suggest that it has been pushed ahead by a month.

A source informed, "The channel and makers are forced to push the show by a month as the repair work of the set was affected due to heavy rains lashing Mumbai in the past week. The rains have delayed the repair work and the set is not yet ready for the contestants. Hence, keeping all the precautions and everything in mind, the reality show is now being postponed to October."

