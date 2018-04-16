Sign up for the ideal weekend plan

From enjoying the city's coastline to pedalling through lush greenscapes, sign up for these weekend activities

Explore our coast



Join a walk to learn about Mumbai's unseen marine life along the shore of Haji Ali and enjoy a colourful retreat filled with sea anemones, sea sponges, hermit crabs and corals. Follow marine life experts to rediscover these coastal treasures.

On April 21, 7.45 am

Start Carter Road. cost Rs 900

Slip in slow motion



Escape to a secluded camping site just two hours away from Mumbai to enjoy an open-air movie screening night. Chill under the night sky, surrounded by green pastures and hills with a tub full of popcorn.

From April 21 to 22, 6 pm onwards

At Pen, Raigad district.

Call 9324010881

Cost Rs 1,100-1,400

Pedal the green way



Celebrate Earth Day by making a difference and join a Carvan Trips and iKheti initiative to spread awareness in Mumbai. Pedal away through the lush greenscapes of Aarey Colony this Sunday as you plant seed bombs.

On April 22, 7 am

At Aarey Colony, Goregaon East.

Call 8976949403

Cost Rs 1,050

