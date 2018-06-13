Sikandar Kher: I will have more work if I'm slotted

Sikandar Kher will be seen playing a negative character in Milan Talkies and Romeo Akbar Walter

Sikandar Kher

Actor Sikandar Kher says he does not mind getting slotted in a genre as he may get more work. Sikandar will be seen playing a negative character in Milan Talkies and Romeo Akbar Walter. He had earlier played a baddie in Tere Bin Laden: Dead Or Alive and television show 24.

Asked if he feels portraying negative roles continuously will typecast him, Sikandar told IANS: "Slot me up anytime... That way I will have more work." Ever since his acting debut in 2008 with "Woodstock Villa", Sikandar has done films in long intervals like "Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey" in 2010, "Players" in 2012, "Aurangzeb" in 2013 and "Tere Bin Laden 2" in 2016.

Talking about the long gaps between his films, Sikandar said: "Nothing in life is constant... Things are always changing. You call it a gap, I call it life."

