Sikkim government announces A R Rahman as its Brand Ambassador

Gangtok: Renowned music composer A R Rahman has been appointed as the Brand Ambassador of the Sikkim government, an official notification said. Rahman will promote and project the state's achievements nationally and globally, the notification issued by the Chief Secretary A K Srivastava said.

Sikkim, with its natural and pristine beauty, has over the last two decades emerged as a world famous eco-tourism destination, besides attaining a distinct identity as the first fully organic farming state of the country, it said on Monday.

The state government had earlier this year made Rahman its Brand Ambassador of tourism and business.

