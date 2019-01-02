Simmba box office collection: Ranveer Singh starrer enters Rs 100 crore club

bollywood

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba kicked off New Year with a bang as the film entered the 100 crore club in India on its fifth day

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba kicked off New Year with a bang as the film entered the 100 crore club in India on its fifth day. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the news, writing, "#Simmba starts 2019 with a big bang... Runs riot at the BO on Day 5 [1 Jan 2019]... Is truly UNSTOPPABLE... Ranveer's fourth film to cross 100 cr mark... Fri 20.72 cr, Sat 23.33 cr, Sun 31.06 cr, Mon 21.24 cr, Tue 28.19 cr. Total: 124.54 cr. India biz."

The film has earned a whopping Rs. 124.54 crore in India. The action-thriller raked Rs. 20.72 crore on the first day of its release, it gained popularity on the second day and minted Rs. 23.33 crore. On its third day, the flick earned Rs. 31.06 crore and crossed the Rs. 50 crore mark. On Monday, it minted Rs. 21.24 crore and the film remained unstoppable on Tuesday earning Rs. 28.19 crore, paving its way through to the 100 crore club.

Like I pointed out yesterday, #Simmba is Rohit Shetty's eighth film to cross â¹ 100 cr mark... Rohit holds the record for maximum films in â¹ 100 cr Club... Indeed, Rohit is making the audience laugh in theatres and his distributors laugh all the way to the bank! pic.twitter.com/KgP5H2Xgyj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 2, 2019

The mass entertainer performed strongly mainly in Maharashtra but did very well all over the country on Tuesday, according to Box Office India. The action drama had an impressive start at the box office on its opening day, the flick became Ranveer's highest opener. His earlier period drama film Padmaavat had managed to mint Rs 19 crore on its first day.

The film has an added advantage as there are no big releases this weekend. Two major movies including, Uri and The Accidental Prime Minister are releasing on January 11.

Simmba is Sara's second Bollywood movie after she made her debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath on December 7, 2018. Apart from Ranveer and Sara, the movie also stars Sonu Sood, who portrays the role of the antagonist in the cop drama and Ajay Devgn who has a cameo in Simmba. The flick is a remake of 2015 Telugu blockbuster Temper.

Directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Karan Johar, the movie is a solid, well-packaged entertainer with a powerful message.

