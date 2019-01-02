Sonu Sood is changing trends in the baddie zone

bollywood

Sonu Sood reinvented the way villains are perceived, not just in Bollywood, but also in the South film industry

Sonu Sood

As Rohit Shetty's Simmba arrived at the box office with a roar, the lead antagonist Sonu Sood, walked away with all the accolades for his dumdaar portrayal of Durva Ranade in the family entertainer.

Sood reinvented the way villains are perceived, not just in Bollywood, but also in the South film industry. The actor has once again aced the negative space. Sood refers to it as his career's finest acts. He received great reviews from the audience, critics and fans alike.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, "He [Sood] has delivered a great performance and pulled off a powerful character effortlessly. Ranveer [Singh] and Sonu share a great chemistry as hero and villain respectively, and were on the same level whenever you see them on screen. After a long time, we got to witness such a refined and strong antagonist on the big screen. Sonu has got a terrific screen presence and holds on to his character well. It is one of his finest and finely nuanced performances ever (sic)."

"It's a treat to watch Sonu on screen, he is a quintessential villain. His towering personality and envious physique comes out so well, especially when he portrays grey characters. Though Ranveer has done a great job in the movie, Sonu commands his own space and creates terror with his effective portrayal of Durva Ranade (sic)," adds Amul Mohan, trade expert.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever