Simmba Box office: Roaring Ranveer Singh bags his highest opener

After kicking off the year with a bang with Padmaavat - which came as a relief amidst a spate of under-performing films - Ranveer Singh is also set to bid adieu to 2018 with a vivacity that's akin to his demeanour. Singh roared loudly at the box-office with his Friday release, Simmba, and earned his highest day-one collection ever with a figure of Rs 20.72 crore.

The film earned Rs 23.33 crore on Saturday, setting its two-day tally at Rs 44 crore. Referring to director Rohit Shetty and Singh as a lethal combo, trade analyst Amod Mehra says, "The two have delivered one of the biggest masala entertainers in recent times. They have a finger on the pulse of the audience, and have given them what they like. It's a paisa vasool entertainer, and will definitely cross Rs 150 crore."

Trade expert Girish Wankhede credits Singh for his choice of films when stating, "His last few releases and upcoming slate show how versatile an actor he is. This film has catapulted him into super-stardom. His two successes this year have revealed he is a darling of the masses and the classes."

