Simmba interview: Sara Ali Khan reveals interesting fact about Ranveer Singh

The star cast of Simmba - Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan are busy promoting their film and spoke in an exclusive interview with mid-day.com for the same. During the conversation, Sara revealed an unknown fact about co-star Ranveer

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/saraalikahn05.

While he is on cloud 9 after marrying the sexiest Asian woman, Deepika Padukone, the Befikre actor, Ranveer Singh has another reason to cherish - his first masala potboiler, Simmba with Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar. The actor will be seen a film-old Sara Ali Khan, and calls her a "legit brat". Speaking more about this upcoming film, and how acting is a sacred process to them, both, Sara and Ranveer speak their minds exclusively to mid-day.com. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Simmba, which also has a pivotal cameo by Ajay Devgn, will hit the marquee on December 28, 2018.

Excerpts from the interview:

There are many roles but the role of an inspector is such that it completes the aura of being a complete Hindi film hero. Do you feel the same?

Ranveer Singh: It's been eight years and I've done about 10 films, this is one of those things of the box, which must be checked when you are a leading man in the mainstream Hindi films, and I couldn't have asked for it to be bigger and better than this. Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty present Ranveer Singh in and as Simmba, directed by Rohit Shetty. It just doesn't get better and sweeter than that.

It's your second film, and you are romancing Ranveer Singh. How does it feel?

Sara Ali Khan: Surreal! I think the first time when I went to Hyderabad, where he was performing at a wedding, my only motivation to go there was to see him (Ranveer). And the second time, when I was in Hyderabad, I was shooting for Simmba with him. So, I think it has just been a very surreal experience. I'm a die-hard Ranveer Singh fan. It's just been a dream to be able to share screen space with Ranveer. He's somebody who I have walked up to and asked for a selfie because I have never done that to anybody. I've never done that to even Hollywood stars, I haven't even done with Mr Amitabh Bachchan, but I have done that with him.

Ranveer Singh: I'm truly honoured.

How is Ranveer Singh on and off-camera?

Sara Ali Khan: When he is shooting, he is very different. He saves all this energy and charm for between action and cut. This is something that I did not expect because one knows of Ranveer, we've seen him, whether he's in the media or giving interviews, he's always so full of energy. So, I thought that he'll just be like that constantly. But, I think he is infinitely smarter than that, he knows better than to expel his energy on meaningless stuff. He saves it for where it really matters.

So, there he isn't this lad, who is teasing and having fun on the sets?

Sara Ali Khan: No, he isn't. We might joke once in a while with Rohit Shetty. But, as a third person, if you look at Ranveer Singh, he's very serious. Looking at Ranveer on sets is not what one expects.

Bollywood had cops as an integral hero even before, and their dialogues have always been impactful. What has been your favourite cop dialogue till date?

Ranveer Singh: Aata Maajhi Satakli!

You've done a variety of roles in Bollywood. How different is this film that you term it as your first-ever masala potboiler?

Ranveer Singh: Because I have legitimately not forayed into this genre before, this is completely front-footed mass entertainer. As they say, it is an out-and-out commercial film that unabashedly is offering masala – romance, comedy, action, drama, all in the same film. It has been given that kind of commercial treatment, in a typical Rohit Shetty style.

What does a legit Bollywood masala film mean to you?

Sara Ali Khan: The way I define a masala Bollywood film is a Rohit sir film, which is why I can consider myself extremely privileged to be given this opportunity. I think it has every emotion, every flavour is depicted, and in a rather grand way, which makes going to the cinema hall a fulfilling experience. There's drama, romance, good music, story, cars are flying but your heart is hurting and you are feeling it and you are living it with everything. When you come with your friends and family for two hours, and plus and get into the world, which is larger-than-life and grand, and not yours and make the cinema hall worth it.

You've done many roles but is there any particular character that you want to play, which hasn't been essayed by anyone?

Ranveer Singh: I played a negative character (Padmaavat), a rapper (Gully Boy), a cop (Simmba) and in '83, I am playing a cricketer - Kapil Dev, and an intense character Takht. I am very lucky and blessed to have these amazing, delicious parts to play these amazing characters, each one vastly different from others. And, I am thoroughly excited about each and every one. I want to play a gangster again, although, I did play one in Gunday. It's very rare that everything is falling into place. There are varied roles but they also have to be offered to you. Fortunately, I am being offered a diverse array of roles to choose and to be working with directors who are so different from each other. It offers me to showcase my versatility, which is one of my constant and conscious endeavours. May it continue to do so because it's important for me to be constantly excited about my work, and I need that creative space to be starkly different from the last role, and that is what keeps me excited. I believe you get what you give. You give people all those good vibes, and it multiplies and comes back to you. I like to make people smile and feel good.

One thing to be learned from Ranveer Singh?

Sara Ali Khan: Everyone talks about how Ranveer is this volcano of energy but I think like most things in life, he knows where to harness it, where to channelise it, and what to do with it, and I think this is something one should learn from Ranveer. He is a people pizza. The confidence, commitment, the dedication he has on a film's set...and that's something that makes him this country's biggest superstar.

