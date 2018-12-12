Simmba stylist Naveen Shetty: Rohit Shetty wanted flamboyant look for Ranveer Singh

bollywood

Stylist Naveen Shetty on how Ranveer Singh's cop avatar in Simmba is distinct from Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey, Ajay Devgn's Singham

Ranveer Singh in Simmba

"We have seen him as [Alauddin] Khilji and [Peshwa] Bajirao, but here, he had to look real rather than larger-than-life," says Naveen Shetty, who has styled Ranveer Singh in Simmba. Director Rohit Shetty may be the brain behind one of Hindi cinema's most iconic cops, Bajirao Singham, but Naveen says the director had a distinct vision for Bollywood's latest cop, Sangram Bhalerao aka Singh. If Ajay Devgn's look in Singham (2011) reflected the character's brooding nature, Simmba's look was decidedly flamboyant.



Khan in Dabangg; (right) Devgn in Singham

"Rohit sir wanted Ranveer to bring his flamboyance to this character. So, he dresses in a specific way when not in uniform. Also, Rohit sir was clear that the character will not wear denims. The moustache was his idea, too," says Naveen, who has been part of the filmmaker's team over the past decade and is Rohit's brother-in-law.



Rohit Shetty and Naveen Shetty

At first glance, the audience may find similarities with Devgn's Singham or Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey avatar in Dabangg (2010), courtesy the aviators and the swagger of the leading men. "Once people watch the film, they will know the difference. Ranveer looks drastically different from Chulbul Pandey or Singham. For the songs too, we had to make sure that Ranveer's look was an extension of what he plays in the movie. So, we maintained the same fabrics." The stylist adds that in contrast to Singham's muted colours, he primarily used richer hues to highlight Simmba's gregarious attitude.

Naveen also designed Devgn's attire for the cameo in the action comedy. "When Ajay sir is in Singham mode, it's a different energy. That Ranveer admires him was evident from the way they worked together in the film."

