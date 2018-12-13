Simmba team graces Indian Idol 10 semi-finale

television

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Director Rohit Shetty were mesmerised by the performance of the contestants

Rohit Shetty, Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh

As we are inching towards the finale of Indian Idol 10, the crescendo is increasing day by day. The Top 6 contestants are working hard towards the finale to give their best shot. The cast of the upcoming movie, Simmba visited the show. Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Director Rohit Shetty were mesmerised by the performance of the contestants. Viewers will get to see high energy performance by the contestants. Ranveer's energy added the extra dose of energy amongst the contestants.

The semi- finale of Indian Idol 10 finale will be a grand affair with team Simmba enjoying the performance and having fun time with contestants. The contestants were glad to have the Simmba team on the show and wishing them good luck for the finale.

Watch out for team Simmba, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Rohit Shetty having a gala time with the contestants of Indian Idol 10 and shaking a leg with the contestants.

Simmba revolves around a corrupt police officer who eventually stands up against the rapist in the film. Simmba is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood in its lead roles. The film is a Hindi remake of 2015 Telugu film Temper. The film will release on 28 December 2018.

Also Read: Simmba Stylist Naveen Shetty: Rohit Shetty Wanted Flamboyant Look For Ranveer Singh

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates