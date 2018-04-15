Simmba title track finished, says Rohit Shetty

While Rohit Shetty is still waiting for Ranveer Singh to start shooting Simmba, the filmmaker claims that the music is almost complete

While Rohit Shetty is still waiting for Ranveer Singh to start shooting Simmba, the filmmaker claims that the music is almost complete. "Karan [Johar, co-producer] is especially looking into the music of the film. We are excited about the songs and have managed to finish the title track," says Shetty, who is currently focussing on the animated version of Singham titled Little Singham on Discovery Kids.

Actor Sonu Sood has also come on board for the film. He says the "challenging" role will make him do a lot of homework. The announcement about Sonu's entry into the Simmba cast comes after R. Madhavan made it clear that he can't be a part of the movie due to his shoulder injury. Sonu will join Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in the movie.

There was immense curiosity after the release of the first poster which featured Ranveer Singh, who would be cast as the film's female lead. In mid March, Sara Ali Khan was finally cast opposite Ranveer after much speculation.

Rohit Shetty is known for his out-and-out masala entertainers topped with all elements associated with a Bollywood potboiler. Simmba, presented by Reliance Entertainment, also marks the debut collaboration of Shetty and Karan Johar. It will release on December 28.

