Simona Halep beats Belinda Bencic to reach final
The Romanian could return to the number one ranking with her third title at the Caja Magica. Bencic had defeated Halep in their last two matches, including a Dubai quarter-final in February
Simona Halep beat Swiss Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-7 (2/7), 6-0 yesterday to advance to the final of the Madrid Open.
Halep awaits either Dutch seventh seed Kiki Bertens, a finalist in Madrid last year, or 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens. "It's such a nice feeling to be back in the final here. I really enjoy playing in Madrid, it motivates me," Halep said.
