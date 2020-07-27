Simona Halep out of Palermo Open due to COVID-19

Palermo: Second-ranked Simona Halep withdrew from next month's Palermo Ladies Open on Sunday following a quarantine ordinance issued by Italy's health ministry.

"Given the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Romania and my anxieties around international air travel at this time, I have made the tough decision to withdraw from Palermo," Halep tweeted.

"I want to thank the tournament director and the Italian ministry of health for all efforts on my behalf," she added.

Meanwhile, former doubles No.1 Samantha Stosur said she will take the rest the year off after her partner gave birth to the couple's first child last month. "With the schedule coming up, with COVID-19, with quarantine and with all the other things that you're going to have to deal with, I've decided to take the rest of the year off," Stosur said.

