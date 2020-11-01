Simona Halep tests positive for COVID-19

Simona Halep has tested positive for Covid-19 but the former women's tennis world number one said on Saturday she was "recovering well and feels good". The 29-year-old Romanian made the announcement on Twitter, four weeks after she was knocked out of the French Open as top seed by Iga Swiatek, who went on to claim the title won by Halep in 2018.

Halep, the reigning Wimbledon champion, wrote: "Hi everyone, I wanted to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19. "I am self-isolating at home and am recovering well from mild symptoms. I feel good... we will get through this together."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever