Simone Biles confirms split with boyfriend Stacy Ervin: It was for the best

USA's gymnastics star Simone Biles has revealed that she and her former gymnast boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr have ended their three-year relationship.

Simone, 23, confirmed the split during an interview with Vogue magazine.



Stacey Ervin Jr

"It's hard being young and having that long a relationship and then ending it. But it was for the best," the four-time gold medallist said about the breakup.

Reports of the split started emerging in the media after Stacey did not wish Simone on her birthday in March.

Speculation grew stronger after Simone too unfollowed Stacey on Instagram and deleted all pictures of him from her account.

Simone, who made her relationship with Stacey public in 2017, called him the man of her dreams and wrote, "I'm excited to love you for a very long time."

