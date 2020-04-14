Simran Khanna: Yes, Bharat Dudani and I have divorced

Marriages in Tinsel Town have faced ups and downs, some have survived the toughest and harshest of times, a lot have ended, unfortunately. The latest marriage that has ended is that of Chahatt Khanna's sister Simran Khanna and Bharat Dudani. Speaking to SpotBoyE, she confirmed the news, "Yes, Bharat and I have divorced."

She added, "No animosity between us." When asked about the custody of their child, the actress said, "Well, Bharat has Vineet's custody. But I meet Vineet frequently. As I said, Bharat and I went separate ways but hold no grudges."

This is indeed a sad and shocking piece of news for all her fans and they are surely likely to be heartbroken. Just like a lot of other couples that continued their amicable relationship post their separation, we hope the same happens with these two.

