Simranjeet Kaur storms into final of boxing's Cologne World Cup

Simranjeet Kaur during her bout against Marianna Basanets on Friday

World championship bronze-medallist Simranjeet Kaur (60kg) stormed into the finals of boxing's Cologne World Cup in Germany, defeating Ukraine's Marianna Basanets on Friday.

The Asian silver-winner prevailed 4-1 to assure herself of a place in the summit bouts to be held on Saturday.

Sonia Lather in semis

Earlier, two-time world medallist Sonia Lather (57kg) set up a clash against compatriot Manisha in the semi-finals by beating Ukraine's Snizhana Kholodkova 3-2.



Amit Panghal

Manisha got a bye into the Last Four stage. Asian Games bronze-winner Satish Kumar (+91kg) kicked off his campaign with an impressive 5-0 win over Moldova's Zavantin Alexel to make the Last Four stage and be assured of at least a bronze.

Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg) defeated Germany's Umar Bajwa 5-0 to also enter the semi-finals. In two other 57kg bouts, Commonwealth Games champion Gaurav Solanki got the better of another local hope in Murat Yildirim, edging past 3-2, while Kavinder Singh Bisht defeated France's Samuel Kistohurry.

Ashish Kumar bows out

However, Asian silver-winner Ashish Kumar (75kg) lost 1-3 to the Netherlands' Max Van der Pas to bow out in the quarterfinal stage. Asian Games champion and world silver-medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) made the finals on Thursday by winning his semi-final clash.

