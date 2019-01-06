Sindhu, the daydreamer!

Jan 06, 2019, 06:43 IST | A Correspondent

India's star shuttler PV Sindhu, who is currently in Ahmedabad for her Premier Badminton League commitments

Sindhu, the daydreamer!
PV Sindhu

India's star shuttler PV Sindhu, who is currently in Ahmedabad for her Premier Badminton League commitments, posted this picture on Instagram and captioned it: "I am a daydreamer and a nightthinker #liveurdream#dreambig#loveyourself."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

pv sindhupremier badminton leaguesports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Most Anticipated cricket series of 2019

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK