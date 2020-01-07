Singapore Chess Championship: Mumbai lads Aditya, Vedant shine

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Mumbai's young chess players Aditya Patil and Vedant Karthik, won a silver and bronze medal respectively at the recently-concluded 36th Singapore Chess Championship at Expo Centre Changi in Singapore.

Aditya, a student of Dhirubai Ambani School and a former Asian Schools Games medallist, played with great maturity in the U-9 category to win second spot. The gold went to Yea Hao Loong of Malaysia. Both Aditya and Yea Hao Loong finished their campaigns with 6.5 points each from eight games.

Aditya also drew with top seed and fellow Indian Muthukumar Mukesh en route to his podium finish. Meanwhile, Vedant, a student of Shishuvan School and with an International rating of 1025, too scored a creditable 6.5 points from eight games, but had to be content with the bronze medal. This was Vedant's maiden international medal that came from a field of 96 players in the U-7 category.

