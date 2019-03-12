Singapore suspends Boeing 737 MAX flights

international

The Ethiopian Airlines plane plunged into farmland after taking off from Addis Ababa for Nairobi on Sunday.

Following China, Indonesia, Ethiopia, now Singapore's aviation regulator on Tuesday temporarily suspended Boeing 737 MAX 8 flights in its airspace after an Ethiopian Airlines crashed minutes after take-off killing all 157 onboard.

"The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) is temporarily suspending the operation of all variants of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft into and out of Singapore in light of two fatal accidents involving Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in less than five months," the aviation regulator said in a statement.

The suspension would take effect from 2 p.m. on Tuesday, it added.

The Sunday crash was the second deadly crash for a Boeing 737 MAX 8 model in less than six months. A Lion Air crash of the same model killed 189 people in Indonesia last October.

