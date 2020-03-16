Singer and actor Shweta Pandit pours her heart out as her second home Italy battles Coronavirus

The threat around the Coronavirus epidemic is real around the world, and singer and actor Shweta Pandit, who's currently in Italy, has taken to her Twitter account to pour her heart out at the current situation and scenario. Till now, there's hardly any celebrity in India or abroad that hasn't spoken about the plaguing issue, and Pandit is the latest one to join the bandwagon.

Taking to her Twitter account, she wrote that her beautiful second home, Italy, has been a brave heart fighting the pandemic, followed by the hashtags- COVID-19, Coronavirus Outbreak. She continued that she's with her family in Tuscany quarantined and they have left no stone unturned to make Italy safe and healthy again.

It was a collage of four pictures and it seems beautiful Italy is indeed her second home. Take a look right here:

My beautiful 2nd home Italy ð®ð¹ has been a braveheart fighting the pandemic #Covid_19 #CoronaOutbreak My family and i are currently in Tuscany, #Quarantined and they have left no stone unturned to make Italy safe and healthy again #CoronaVirusUpdate #lockdown #SafetyFirst ðð» pic.twitter.com/IhqynDLfIr — Shweta Pandit (@ShwetaPandit7) March 13, 2020

Not only Shweta Pandit, as stated above, but a barrage of Bollywood celebrities have also raised their voices and concerns and asked all of us to stay safe and avoid public places. Films and events are being pushed and postponed for the safety of the population and it seems it's time to take these measures to avoid being infected.

