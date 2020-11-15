Singer Ankit Tiwari goes the IPL way

In the lieu of reality shows, Zee TV has announced a new show modelled on the Indian Premiere League, albeit for music lovers. First one to come on board, Ankit Tiwari makes his television debut with the show titled, Indian Pro Music League (IPML). "This will be my debut, and I am excited to be part of the new format," says the singer, who has been roped in as a captain to the contestants.

IPML will have six teams representing different regions of India, which will be owned by Shraddha Kapoor, Govinda, Rajkummar Rao, and Riteish Deshmukh among others. Each team will be captained by two playback singers. Following the format of a sports league, the show will have five innings where audience votes and umpire points will decide one of the teams as the league champions.

Despite the popularity of traditional shows like Indian Idol and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Tiwari isn't bothered by the comparisons. "There is no comparison as even the performance formats will be different. It stands apart from all other reality shows," says the singer, adding that he is in prep mode. "I have a lot to prepare before I join the team as a captain."

