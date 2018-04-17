Singer Parmish Verma recovering; soon to start shooting for Singham

The Gal Ni Kadni singer - Parmish Verma - is preparing for the Punjabi version of the Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham (2011)



Ajay Devgn

Punjabi singer Parmish Verma, who was shot at in Mohali over the weekend, is now on the road to recovery. Some unidentified persons fired shots at Parmish on April 13 at Sector 91 in Mohali when he was returning home. The assailants fired at him outside his home. A bullet pierced his leg. After the attack, an alleged gangster took to Facebook to say that he was responsible for the shooting. Investigations are underway.



Parmish Verma

The Gal Ni Kadni singer is preparing for the Punjabi version of the Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham (2011). Singham, which was first made in the southern film industry, followed by Bollywood, is now set to get a Punjabi remake with Parmish Verma in the lead role. It will release next year. Ajay Devgn, who starred in the Hindi version of the film, made the announcement on his birthday, earlier this month. He is presenting the Punjabi film, which is being produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. "Punjab da sher (Tiger of Punjab) Parmish Verma, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak," Ajay tweeted.

Parmish, who will play the title role, is known for singing Punjabi numbers like Gaal ni kadni and Shada. Parmish took to his Instagram and shared the same poster. "Mere layi bahut maan wali gal hai, south te Bollywood wich blockbuster hit film 'Singham' di Punjabi remake with mainu Singham play karan da mauka mil rea hai. (It is an honour that I am getting to star in the Punjabi remake of Bollywood and south industry's blockbuster hit 'Singham'). Main Waheguru da shukana karna chahunda haan. Apni family te har ik fan, supporter nu mubarak deni chahunda haan. (I would like to thank Waheguru, my family and all my fans)."

The Hindi version of Singham is directed by Rohit Shetty. The story followed an honest and valiant police officer named Bajirao Singham (Ajay), who fights against injustice.

Also Read: Rajpal Yadav, wife convicted in Rs 5 crore loan case, sentencing on April 23

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates