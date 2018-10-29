Singh Is Kinng sequel, not #MeToo, on Vipul Shah's mind?

bollywood

Even as Elnaaz Nourozi has accused Vipul Shah of sexual harassment, sources say filmmaker busy planning Singh Is Kinng sequel

Vipul Shah

Vipul Shah has maintained a studied silence following Sacred Games actor Elnaaz Nourozi's revelations to mid-day, where she opened up on facing sexual exploitation at the filmmaker's hands. It has now been heard that even as Nourozi's claims shook Bollywood, it has been business as usual for the filmmaker who is apparently planning a sequel to Akshay Kumar-starrer, Singh Is Kinng (2008).

An industry source reveals, "He is currently in London. The next project from his stable will be the Singh Is Kinng sequel, which will see him reunite with director Anees Bazmee. The director is expected to begin work soon. They are keen to have Akshay reprise his role, but the cast is yet to be locked. Vipul is also working on another film that he intends to direct."



Anees Bazmee

However, if sources are to be believed, Kumar's association with the second instalment is iffy. A source close to the superstar maintains, "Akshay's next is Good News backed by Karan Johar. Given his stand on the #MeToo movement, he might forgo any of Shah's film offers till he is proven innocent."

It was earlier heard that the spin-off will be produced by Shailendra Singh and will star Ranveer Singh in the lead. The project reportedly fell through after Singh gave bulk dates to '83 instead. Meanwhile, when mid-day reached out to Bazmee, the director said, "It would be great to work with Vipul again. But there's nothing in the near future. There is no script in place."



A still from Singh Is Kinng

