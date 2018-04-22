Sitaram Yechury re-elected as CPM General Secretary

Yechury succeeded Prakash Karat to become fifth General Secretary of CPM at the party's 21st party Congress

Sitaram Yechury

Sitaram Yechury has been re-elected as the Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s General Secretary for a second term. The CPM's 95-member central committee unanimously approved the decision at the 22nd party Congress, in Hyderabad.

Yechury succeeded Prakash Karat to become fifth General Secretary of CPM at the party's 21st party Congress in Visakhapatnam, on 19 April 2015.

The central committee includes Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, among others.

