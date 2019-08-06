Situation remained peaceful in Doda after Centre scrapped Article 370

national

The Centre scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir and barred people from the rest of the country from buying property there

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Jammu and Kashmir: DS Dattatray, the District Magistrate said on Monday that Doda remained peaceful when the central government scrapped Article 370 which gave the special status to Jammu and Kashmir. "The situation remained peaceful in Doda on Monday. I thank people for the patience they showed and appeal to them to maintain peace in the same way in the coming days. Curfew passes have already been given to emergency services," Doda District Magistrate DS Dattatray stated.

D S Dattatray, District Magistrate Doda (J&K): Situation remained peaceful in Doda, today. I thank people for the patience they showed & appeal to them to maintain peace in the same way in the coming days. Curfew passes have already been given to emergency services. (5.8.19) pic.twitter.com/15vKj7P8YG — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

"We had closed the education institutes as precautionary measures. With respect to restrictions in town and adjoining areas, a call will be taken on it on Wednesday," he added. The Centre scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and barred people from the rest of the country from buying property there.

Shortly after Amit Shah, the Home Minister tabled a resolution to this effect in Rajya Sabha, President Ram Nath Kovind came out with a notification -- The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 that came into force immediately.

In another incident, to celebrate the abrogation of Article 370, students of Swaminarayan Gurukul School in Surat created a human chain. The students sat on the ground in an order to create "370" with a cross on it. They were also seen waving the Indian flag on the occasion.

Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces deployed in Doda as Section 144 is imposed in the area. pic.twitter.com/h2nACNAQ6A — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019

"Article 370 has been removed. To celebrate this moment, teachers of Swaminarayan Gurukul School thought of creating a human chain like this," Prabhujeevan Swami, trustee of the school told ANI.

The Jammu & Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019, which strips Jammu and Kashmir's status of a state and converts it into a Union Territory with legislature and carving out Ladakh region as a UT without legislature, was passed in a division pressed by the opposition with 125 votes in favour and 61 against, and an NCP member abstained.

