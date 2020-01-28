Jammin' with Sivamni and Kala Ramnath

Sivamani and Kala Ramnath kick off this discussion with a musical jamming session to arrive at ideas for their upcoming performance, set to take place tomorrow. Meeting us at a five-star restaurant, the drummer turns every piece of metal — plates, vessels and spoons — into an instrument. Perpetually in his element as drummer, he finds an apt companion in Ramnath, who beautifully weaves her voice to match his beats. Ramnath, whose compositions have earned Grammy nominations, counts veterans like TN Krishnan and N Rajam, as family. And even though they may not have blood ties, she commences this conversation with a question for her "Anna".

Kala Ramnath: When you play in different parts of the world, [I'm sure] the audience is never the same. How do you gauge the audience and alter [your set]?

Sivamani: First, I put a bit of my masala, and try to [decipher] which rhythm they are reacting to. Once, in Rishikesh, during a yoga festival that [I perform at] every year, [I rendered] an alaap, and the audience began to dance to it. So, it became a dance party. No matter how much I altered my rhythm, they danced. So, we have to adapt. We can't tell them to sit and watch.

Usually, before going on stage, I meditate, and while doing so, I call upon my gurus. [Sometimes] I may tell them I am tired, and request them to play on my behalf. I believe my gurus come and play for me.

Sivamani: How has your [journey] with Zakir [Hussain] bhai been?

Ramnath: I don't know if you know, Anna, three hours before my father [TN Mani] died, they [Mani and Hussain] were working on a film. [After his death], Zakir bhai has been a mentor. As a child, I never got the chance to go out [of my home]. I was 12 when my father passed away. Zakir bhai would take [brother and her] to concerts, and drop us back home. Those would be the only outings with my brother.

I have an 18-concert tour with him [Hussain] coming up. He has guided me when I was losing track [of my career].

Sivamani: Who is your favourite violinist?

Ramnath: As a child, I looked up to my aunt [N Rajam]. She is the reason I took to the violin. Everyone in my family played the instrument, but she made me want to take it up. Musically, I learnt from Pandit Jasraj because I liked his music. Listening to him made me think that if music was so beautiful, this is what I want to do in life. If I talk of influencers, Kishori Amonkar is also among them.

Watch the entire interview of Sivamani and Kala Ramnath here:

Ramnath: What has been a career-defining moment for you?

Sivamani: When I was in Chennai, an [associate], a tabla player called me and said that at a Hariprasad Chaurasia concert that he had attended, he heard [Chaurasia] talk to Zakir Hussain about me. Back then, I'd be in the studio all day, and would not read newspapers or magazines. So, I didn't know who Zakir was. I asked him, and he told me that he was a great tabla player, and that they both were staying at a hotel. Hariji and I had an interaction through riyaaz. One day, at a studio separated by big rooms, I was doing my practice on the drums, and he was practising the flute. We were both following the same taal, through [the audio we had on our] headphones. No one knew who was playing for whom. Suddenly, the door opened and he said, 'You played for me. You played so well!' I told him I enjoyed his rhythm, and [simply] followed it. That was our interaction. He took me to Zakir bhai, who was in an interview, and said we could meet the next day. But, I told him I would be busy in the studio. He asked me where I was practising. You won't believe it, [the next day], he came to the studio. He was in the taxi, and sent with the watchman, a note that read 'Zakir'. I rushed out and greeted him at the gate. I got him in. At that time, I had my full set-up in place, because I was recording the score for T Rajendar's film. So, right there, I auditioned for him.

I arrived at Mumbai a few years later, and happened to meet him. He was in a concert with [other artistes]. After he finished, he announced, 'I'm going to introduce a young drummer from Madras. Sivamani, please come on the stage.' It was amazing, it changed my life.

Sivamani: What do you think about fusion music in India?

Ramnath: If you want to take classical music to the masses, that's the way to go. The packaging must be different. People think classical music is boring. Fusion gives it a beat.

Sivamani: I agree. When I went to the US for the first time, I was staying at a doctor's house. I invited the family for the concert. The children said they wouldn't want to listen to Indian [music]. They wanted to hear rock. The same kids who've now grown up, are the first to attend my fusion concerts. For the young generation, classical [music] gets recognition through [fusion]. In the past, when thani [avarthanam, percussion solo] would be on, audience members would be walking around [the concert hall instead of listening to it]. Now, so many [pure] percussion shows happen. You have to give credit to people like Zakir bhai and Ravi Shankar sir for bringing about that change.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates