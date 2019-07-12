Six inmates, two jail officials injured in clash between rival gang members

national

The police said the jail officials were injured when they intervened and tried to stop the fight

On Friday, at least six inmates and two prison officials were injured when members of two notorious gangs allegedly clashed in Ambala central jail. According to the police, about 50 inmates of Bishnoi and Rana gangs thrashed each other outside their barracks in the jail on Thursday evening.

The gangs allegedly threw stones, bricks and used the branches of trees as sticks to hit each other. The police said the jail officials were injured when they intervened and tried to stop the fight. On a complaint of the deputy superintendent of the jail, a case was registered Friday against 84 inmates of both the groups at Baldev Nagar police station in Ambala.

The jail officials persuaded the agitated inmates and later the police was also alerted. Superintendent of Ambala Central Jail Lakhwinder Singh Barar said the jail authorities have filed a complaint against the members of both the groups. The situation in the jail is now under control, he added.

Punjab: Clash breaks out at Ludhiana Central Jail. Police forces have been deployed inside the premises. Fire brigade also present at the spot as fire has reportedly broken out there. 4 prisoners who had broken out of the jail have been brought back by police.More details awaited pic.twitter.com/RdD3IMv1LQ — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2019

In a similar incident, at least 10 inmates of a jail in Punjab's Ludhiana city sustained injuries when a clash broke out between two groups, the police said. Security has been heightened in the Central Jail after the clash, a police officer told IANS, adding the cause of provocation is yet to be ascertained.

The incident in the jail occurred in less than a week after Mohinder Pal Bittu, the prime suspect in a case relating to the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib in Bargari in 2015, was beaten to death in the high-security prison in Nabha, near Patiala, by a murder convict and a murder accused on June 22.

