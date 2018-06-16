Search

Six killed as speeding bus falls on its side

Jun 16, 2018, 16:49 IST | PTI

Nearly 50 tribal people hired a bus from Pirakata under Salbani police station area to visit a fair at Silda in the same district

Six killed as speeding bus falls on its side
Representational Image

Six persons were killed and over 20 others injured after a speeding bus fell on its side in West Midnapore district on Saturday, the police said.

Nearly 50 tribal people hired a bus from Pirakata under Salbani police station area to visit a fair at Silda in the same district.

The accident occurred near Jhitka when the driver lost control of the bus while negotiating a turn and it fell on its
side killing six persons, police said.

The injured people were being brought to the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital here.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

27 killed as bus falls in gorge in Odisha's Deogarh

Tags

national newswest bengal