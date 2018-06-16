Six killed as speeding bus falls on its side

Nearly 50 tribal people hired a bus from Pirakata under Salbani police station area to visit a fair at Silda in the same district

Six persons were killed and over 20 others injured after a speeding bus fell on its side in West Midnapore district on Saturday, the police said.

Nearly 50 tribal people hired a bus from Pirakata under Salbani police station area to visit a fair at Silda in the same district.

The accident occurred near Jhitka when the driver lost control of the bus while negotiating a turn and it fell on its

side killing six persons, police said.

The injured people were being brought to the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital here.

