Six killed, four injured in road accident in Uttar Pradesh

At least six people were killed and four others injured when a truck collided with a four-wheeler here this afternoon, police said. The accident took place in Arkha gram sabha area under the Unchchar police station, they added.

"A truck moving on the Unchahar-Allahabad road collided with an SUV coming from Mangarh (in Pratapgargh district)," Superintendent of Police Sujata Singh said.

Keshkali (55), Anoopa Devi (40), Pari (2), Aradhya (18 months) and Prince (12) died on the spot, she said.

"Ankush Maurya (24) succumbed to injuries at the district hospital," Singh added.

Four people sustained severe injuries and were undergoing treatment, while another person was administered first aid as he had received only minor wounds.

The bodies of the deceased were sent for postmortem, police added.

