Six militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir

The security forces had launched an operation in the foothills of Wagahama Suktipora on Thursday night following information about the presence of militants in a hideout there, they said

In a blow to Pakistan-based Lashker-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen, six militants, including a terrorist involved in planning journalist Shujaat Bukhari's murder and three commanders, were killed in an early morning encounter at Bijbehara in South Kashmir, police said.

The police said there was firing from a house and the six militants were killed when they were trying to escape under the cover of darkness in the ensuing encounter.

"It was a swift operation based on intelligence inputs provided from the ground," Inspector General of Police (Kashmir range) Swayam Prakash Pani said here after the encounter ended.

"All the terrorists were wanted by the law for their complicity in a series of terror crimes, including attack on security establishments and civilian atrocities," a police spokesman said.

