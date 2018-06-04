Six more die in Nicaraguan unrest
A masked protester shoots off his homemade mortar in Masaya on Saturday. Pic/AFP
Nicaraguan protesters have fired homemade mortars to fend off a police crackdown in new unrest that left at least six people dead, including a US citizen, as the opposition renewed calls for President Daniel Ortega's resignation.
In the city of Masaya, once a bastion of support for Ortega's leftist Sandinista movement, five people were killed, including a 15-year-old boy, according to the Nicaraguan Association for the Protection of Human Rights (ANPDH).
"The blood spilled in Masaya has made it a day of mourning and pain for those citizens who simply wanted to exercise their right to protest," said the head of the rights group, Alvaro Leiva, adding, "We are facing a situation of profound crisis in terms of human rights violations." A police intelligence officer was also among the victims, he said.
The police meanwhile reported looting, fires and riots in at least six cities, including Managua and Masaya, blaming "right-wing groups" - though in at least some of the cities, residents said the security forces themselves were responsible for the destruction.
Pope Francis calls for dialogue
Pope Francis yesterday called for dialogue in Nicaragua. "The Church is always in favour of dialogue, but for that it requires an active commitment to respect for freedom and, above all, life," the Pope said.
