Six pilgrims kidnapped near Pak-Iran border

At least six pilgrims were abducted by unidentified armed assailants near the Pakistan-Iran border, the media reported.

The incident took place on Sunday in Balochistan's Panjgur district when the Shia pilgrims, belonging from Karachi, were arriving from Iran, reports The Express Tribune.

Sources said that the pilgrims had spent around 50 days in Iranian city of Mashhad and were on their way back to Karachi. The kidnappers left two women and took away six male pilgrims with them.

Every year, a large number of Shia pilgrims from various parts of the country enter Iran from Taftan border. Pakistan shares a 900 km border with Iran.

