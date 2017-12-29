Six pubs sealed over non-payment of taxes in Navi Mumbai

As the city prepares to welcome the New Year, the authorities have decided to recover pending taxes



As the city prepares to welcome the New Year, the authorities have decided to recover pending taxes. Acting in this direction, about six pubs were sealed by government authorities in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, due to non-payment of entertainment tax.

The pub owners claimed that the amount to be paid is very high, and this move will affect their businesses, with just few days left for the yearend. They also claimed that they do not fall under the purview of entertainment tax, as there is no live performance held on the premises. The penalty amount runs into lakhs of rupees.

Harpreet Singh Ahluwalia of the Rude Lounge, which was sealed, said, "We are trying to convey to the authorities that we do not hold live performances, and so entertainment tax should not be taken from us. It is an important time of the year for us and due to this action our business will be affected."

The issue of non-payment of taxes has been going on for more than a year, and the first notice was sent to these pubs and lounges last year, after which a reminder notice was sent in March. The last reminder was sent in November by the authorities. Despite this, the payment is still due.

Authority speak

Anjali Pawar, tehsildar of the Thane Collectorate, said, "We are in the midst of taking action against all those who have defaulted on paying payments. Before taking action we have issued them notices. If they had issues, they should have gone into an appeal. If the government receives its dues, then there is no question of sealing any place."

