Six teams for NSCI Badminton League

badminton

Six teams, each comprising 12 players, including one marquee, one junior player, three women and one player over 50 years will feature in the fourth edition of the Yonex-Sunrise NSCI Badminton League (NBL) from Nov 23 to 25 at the NSCI, Worli

Rep pic

Six teams, each comprising 12 players, including one marquee, one junior player, three women and one player over 50 years will feature in the fourth edition of the Yonex-Sunrise NSCI Badminton League (NBL) from Nov 23 to 25 at the NSCI, Worli.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates