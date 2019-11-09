'Six-year-old girl who went missing during wedding brutally murdered'

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh): A six-year-old girl was brutally murdered in Andhra Pradesh's Kurabala Kota town on Friday. The girl was a resident of Guttapalyam village, B Kottakota Mandal of Chittoor district.

"The girl along with her family went to Kurabala Kota to attend a wedding. At around 10 pm her parents found that she was missing. The search for her began and at around 6:30 am on Friday morning her body was found in bushes near the wedding hall," said sub-inspector Sukumar.

"Later the family members informed the police and police took her body to the government hospital in Madanapalle for post-mortem. CCTV footage of the wedding hall is being checked," Sukumar added.

Ravi Manohar Achari, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Madanapalle and Ashok Kumar, Circle Inspector (CI) of Mudivedu visited the spot.

A case has been registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is on.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever