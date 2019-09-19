Skeletal remains of unidentified man found at Nagarjuna's farmland

The skeletal remains of an unidentified man have been found in agricultural land which belongs to Telugu film actor Akkineni Nagarjuna at the Papireddyguda village which lies in Mahabubnagar district. The skeleton was discovered late at night on Wednesday and the police were immediately informed. The police decided to conduct a post-mortem examination on the spot as the dead body was highly decomposed.

Nagarjuna had purchased a chunk of this land some time ago. According to sources, Amala Akkineni had recently visited the field in the first week of September. The family sent a team of agricultural experts to prepare the land for organic farming. While doing the work, the farm labourers smelt something foul in a room and they found a skeleton inside when they opened it. The dead body was wearing trousers and a full-sleeve t-shirt.

According to the police, the death may have taken place six months ago. The Times of India quoted the Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar saying, “The identity of the person is yet to be established. A case will be booked under relevant sections of law.”

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates