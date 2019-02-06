Skiing Championship: Mikaela Shiffrin wins gold as 'Hulk' Lindsey Vonn crashes out

other-sports

Vonn, in her final season, had no such luck. Vonn, who has announced she will retire after the championships in Are, Sweden, went down hard, but was able to ski down after receiving medical attention

Lindsey Vonn reacts after falling in the finish area in Sweden yesterday. Pic/AFP

Mikaela Shiffrin took her first step to world domination by storming to super-G gold yesterday, but there were tears for outgoing teammate Lindsey Vonn who crashed out.



Mikaela Shiffrin

Shiffrin herself overcame a near-crash halfway down the hard-packed course in temperatures of -18 Celsius (-0.4F) to clock a winning time of 1min 04.89sec, nudging out reigning Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia of Italy by two-hundredths of a second. Switzerland's Corinne Suter claimed bronze, at 0.05sec. "I don't think this is going to sink in for a long time, it's crazy!" said Shiffrin.

Vonn, in her final season, had no such luck. Vonn, who has announced she will retire after the championships in Are, Sweden, went down hard, but was able to ski down after receiving medical attention. "If adversity makes you stronger I think I'm the Hulk at this point...." Vonn tweeted in reference to Marvel Comics' green-skinned humanoid boasting supernatural strength.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever