Slain executive's wife: Faith in UP government has strengthened

Kalpana Tiwari met chief minister Adityanath, who she says, has met all her demands including strict action against those responsible for her husband's death

UP CM Adityanath with Vivek Tiwari's daughters. Pic/PTI

Kalpana Tiwari, wife of Apple executive Vivek Tiwari who was allegedly shot dead by a police constable in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar last week, on Monday said that her faith in the Uttar Pradesh government has strengthened. Her statement came following her meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who accepted all her demands.

Kalpana said, "He (Adityanath) heard what I had to say and assured help. I had earlier also said that I have faith in our state government and today that faith has strengthened. I was feeling completely lost and thinking what to do.

But after this meeting, the Chief Minister has encouraged me. I am grateful to him." Elaborating on her meeting, she said, "I met the Chief Minister today. Those responsible for killing my husband, they should be given strict punishment. He has accepted all my demands such as job for me, education of my children, and family welfare. He has helped me a lot, and has assured the state government's support to me."

BJP leader files complaint against Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay on Monday lodged a police complaint against chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the latter's tweets in connection with the shooting of Tiwari.

"Vivek Tiwari was a Hindu, right? Then why was he killed? BJP leaders rape Hindu girls across the country? See it clear. BJP is not well-wisher of Hindus. If they have to murder Hindus for power, they won't think twice," Kejriwal had tweeted.

