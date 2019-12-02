Slay your next outing just like Mira Rajput

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Mira Rajput was spotted by shutterbugs at Mumbai airport. The star wife was snapped with husband Shahid Kapoor at her ethnic best. She was seen wearing a grey traditional attire at the airport. Take a look:

Mira Rajput/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

You can buy this now exclusively on Amazon at discounted prices. We are here to share some great deals one can grab and get your fashion game right at your next outing.

Straight Kurta:

Revamp your wardrobe with this stylish satin crepe botanical digital print kurti from Jashn. This kurti is made of satin crepe fabric, styled with beautiful digital botanical print and 3/4th sleeves. Make your casual outings stylish by teaming this kurti with a pair of leggings or palazzos, and stilettos. Shop this at the discounted price of Rs 505 only. Shop here.

This image is for representational purpose only

Georgette Long Kurta:

Indian ethnic wear has its own charm that is unmatched by other outfits. Kurtas are always in style. This trendy gown with its dressy-casual Indianness is the right pick for parties, whether they are get-togethers or more buttoned-up, skirt-and-blouse affairs. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 1899 only. Shop here.

Silk Straight Kurta:

To get on with the ever-changing fashion priorities of Indian women, we offer new styles and designs every season categorised for spring-summer, monsoon-festive and winter seasons. Taking inspiration from the latest international trends and adapting it as per the local palate, Janasya designers are always on the go to add new silhouettes and styles acceptable to the modern Indian woman. Get this at the discounted price of Rs 439 only. Shop here.

Gold Foil Print Kurta:

Crafted from poly silk fabric, this kurta is light in weight and will be soft against your skin. Its unique design and beautiful colour will fetch a lot of second glances as you club it with contrast coloured pumps and flashy accessories. Get this at the discounted price of Rs 503 only. Shop here.

