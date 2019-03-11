Sleek, swank, smooth: New trains arrive for Navi Mumbai metro

national

The Navi Mumbai metro trains will undergo trials soon. The target is to commission them by 2020

The trains will be part of phase 1 of the Navi Mumbai metro

After a huge delay, the Navi Mumbai Metro trains are finally here. Two trains of three cars each have landed at the Mumbai port from China, and will soon make their way to Navi Mumbai. mid-day gets you a first look at the sleek trains with swank exteriors.

The Navi Mumbai Metro has been delayed much beyond schedule. The first phase (now under implementation) begins from Belapur railway station and ends at Pendhar station near Taloja. The total length of this route is 11.10 km and it will have eleven stations and a depot-cum-workshop which is being developed at Taloja.

"The trains will undergo trials soon. The target is to commission them by 2020," Deepak Hartalkar, Superintending Engineer, Navi Mumbai Metro, told mid-day. He said work on the elevated spans has been 100 pc complete, work on stations and signalling etc is in progress. "Once various kinds of trials and tests are done, the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety will be approached for clearances which will take a few months," he added.

The Metro will open for public only after the safety commissioner gives his approval and this might take time till 2020. Work on the first phase approximately costs Rs 3,063.63 crore.

The second phase has been planned between Khandeshwar and Taloja MIDC. The third phase will connect Pendhar and Taloja MIDC and the fourth phase will connect Khandeshwar and the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) near Panvel.

