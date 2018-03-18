Sloane Stephens reveals secret regime that helped her win US Open

Here's how American tennis star Sloane Stephens won the US Open last year despite a long-term injury



American tennis star Sloane Stephens has disclosed her detailed training regimen and self-care routine that helped her win the US Open last year despite a long-term injury.

"Five days a week, I do a two-hour workout before tennis practice. My chef [Jen] taught me about protein, vegetables, and the importance of healthy snacks like dates, prunes, and walnuts.

"Jen is my food mom. She showed me how to fuel my body in tough situations to give me that edge," she told Shape magazine recently.

"Knowing that I'm feeding my body the right stuff helps me feel confident. My philosophy: The better you feel, the better you compete," added Stephens, who stressed that staying calm is an important part of her regime too.

