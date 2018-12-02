Sloanne enjoys winter with Jozy in Hawaii
Meanwhile, she wrote "winters in Hawaii" alongside this picture where she is seen enjoying the waves
American tennis star Sloanne Stephens is enjoying her holiday with footballer boyfriend Jozy Altidore in Hawaii. She recently posted these pictures on her Instagram account to update her 324,000 followers.
The couple have been staying at a top-notch resort and spa for almost a week. "When they ask if you're ready to come home yet," she captioned the picture she posted with Jozy.'
