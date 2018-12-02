Sloanne enjoys winter with Jozy in Hawaii

Dec 02, 2018, 10:15 IST | A Correspondent

Meanwhile, she wrote "winters in Hawaii" alongside this picture where she is seen enjoying the waves

Sloanne enjoys winter with Jozy in Hawaii
Sloanne Stephens

American tennis star Sloanne Stephens is enjoying her holiday with footballer boyfriend Jozy Altidore in Hawaii. She recently posted these pictures on her Instagram account to update her 324,000 followers.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

winters in Hawaii

A post shared by Sloane Stephens (@sloanestephens) onNov 29, 2018 at 10:54am PST

The couple have been staying at a top-notch resort and spa for almost a week. "When they ask if you're ready to come home yet," she captioned the picture she posted with Jozy.'

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

When they ask if you’re ready to come home yet

A post shared by Sloane Stephens (@sloanestephens) onNov 26, 2018 at 11:16am PST

Meanwhile, she wrote "winters in Hawaii" alongside this picture where she is seen enjoying the waves.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Island gyal ðÂÂ´

A post shared by Sloane Stephens (@sloanestephens) onNov 24, 2018 at 1:52pm PST

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

tennis newssports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

It took 3 years for Yuvraj Singh to convince Hazel Keech for a coffee date

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK