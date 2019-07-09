Smart tips by Nmami Agarwal to lose weight and inches the healthy way

health-fitness

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal talks to mid-day.com on how to lose weight and inches in a jiffy

Nmami Agarwal

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal is the Founder of Nmami Life. She believes in the therapeutic powers of complete nutrition by combining the best of ancient wisdom and modern science. She does not just believe in just prescribing diet plans, but also guiding and motivating to embark a journey towards eternal health.

Tell us something about Nmami Life?

Nmami Life is a Nutrition and Wellness organisation founded in the year of 2016 with an aim to let everyone establish a positive relationship with their well-being through a holistic approach. We cater to an array of clients both in the B2B (organisations) and B2C (individuals) segment through our customer-centric nutritional programs to the common lifestyle problems and the simplistic nutritional solutions towards it. Our motto for healthy eating is – "Eat Today for Tomorrow." We firmly believe in the fact that what you intake today from your diet, will decide the outcome of your health tomorrow. The result of a healthy lifestyle today is certainly long-lasting.

Why is it necessary for everyone to have a customised diet plan?

It is wisely said that one diet fits none. Every one of us is blessed with unique body composition, and no two persons will have the exact same proportions at any given point of time. Nutritional science is pretty much similar to medical science when it comes to planning the diet. There are lots of calculations that are taken into consideration like Body Mass Index, Basal Metabolic Rate, total body water, fat percentage, lean muscle mass etc, which are unique to everyone. Hence, the results of every diet will have a different impact on every single person availing it, making customised diet plans more result-oriented and sustainable in the long run.

What is one fad diet you swear by and what is the one you think is overhyped?

There is no such thing as a fad diet, we have made certain diets as 'fad' owing to the internet trends. Every type of diet specializes in addressing one or more types of health concerns, we should just not blindly follow it without an expert's opinion. So, there is no fad diet I personally swear by.

How do you keep current on the changing science of nutrition?

Healthcare is one such industry that goes through a lot of scientific trends within a short span of time owing to so many researches going on. There are many clinical trials, and scientific studies which take place from time to time and as a healthcare service provider, it is my top most responsibilities to keep up with these researches that will benefit my clients and service beneficiaries in a better way. There are scientific meets, conferences, seminars, journals and scientific research papers that help me keep up with the latest

trends in the field of nutritional science.

What is the 15-day challenge that you have started? What are its benefits?

Setting goals and taking small steps towards a better body, mind, and spirit is what the 15 Day Challenge is all about! For 15 days straight, we have designed achievable goals that are fun, and beneficial for health in every way possible. Citing the examples of few challenges like - no refined sugar, super hydrated, sunrise selfie, no fried food, no junk food and more of such that focus on wholesome wellness through physical and mental health intervention. The challenge is curated to instill one positive healthy habit daily for whosoever takes it. The challenges are simple, fun, sustainable and goal-oriented towards a healthy life.

What are the health goals that one must follow?

There are a whole set of health goals one must incorporate in order to achieve wellness and health that stays forever. To simplify, the goals should be to eat a well-balanced diet as per your body type, to indulge in some form of physical activity 45 minutes a day for about five times a week, and ensuring your mental health is stimulated from time to time by better stress management. Getting a sound sleep of 6-8 hours every night counts too. So, the health goals are basically a set of combination for physical, social, and mental health that together form the wheel of wellness.

How is it training with celebrities? Who is your favourite celeb client? Why?

The diet training is different for everyone, be it a celeb or a non-celeb client. For me every client is special and a favourite, because I know following a healthy diet and lifestyle, is as much of an effort of the beneficiary as much as it is of mine. On a lighter note, anyone who follows my diet and enjoys it with the least of deviations is my favourite!

What are some of the common challenges you face with celebrity clients? It always fun training celebrities

Indeed it is fun training celebrities. The major challenge at times I face with them is keeping up with their erratic travel schedules because then it might limit the options of a particular food and definitely of the home-cooked meals which are always my preference. Nonetheless, there are practical solutions to these challenges as well, that is well-taken care at Nmami Life.

What is your fitness mantra?

The mantra that I swear by, and is also the tagline of the organization is "Eat Today for Tomorrow". I believe that whatever you intake in the form of the diet today, has the potential to decide the outcome of your health tomorrow. So, one should start investing in their health as soon as possible to enjoy a healthy life even at older age.

What are your tips for people who want to lose weight and inches?

Do not fall for the fad diets, however tempting it might seem

Always consult a nutritionist first before trying out any fad diet trends

Know that one diet doesn’t work for everyone. What might work for someone else might not work for you and can do more harm than good.

Healthy dietary intake can definitely lead to a sustainable weight loss with a loss of inches as well, but do not expect the results overnight.

Physical activity is a must along with a healthy diet. Never believe the claims that say 'lose weight without exercising'. You got to hustle a bit.

Sleep deprivation can lead to a lot of health problems. Try to catch a sound sleep of 7-8 hours every night.

Stay true to yourself and your health commitments. Because it's not about the short term weight loss, but long term health goals.

Eat today for Tomorrow!

