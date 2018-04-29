SMD Review: Rubbing mostly the right way

It's Bollywood masala-meets-Broadway glam in Aladdin, with lots of sass, but it's missing the original Jasmine



The opening scene of Aladdin

We are caught in this familiar tussle between a perfect past and a future of possibilities as the curtains for the Disney Broadway-style musical Aladdin open. As 90s kids, for some of us who just adored Aladdin and his entourage, there was trepidation in our hearts last week — will this musical live up to the 1992 animation film?

As the first scene unfolds on stage, we were not disappointed, not in the least bit. A resplendent multi-level market scene in Agrabah, reminiscent of souks that spell 'Middle Eastern' with projected skies overheard, becomes the playground for a chase during which our daring street rat, Aladdin, enters. Directed by Shruti Sharma, who had formerly assisted in Disney's Beauty and the Beast, the re-imagined production with an all-Indian cast begins on a power-packed note, which is sustained through the course of the evening. Watch out for scenes in The Cave of Wonders and the flying carpet. Simply magical.



Mantra excels as Genie

Aladdin, played by Taaruk Raina in the production we saw, ably captures the complex range of human emotions scripted for the part, from flirtatious lover to contrite prisoner. His triad of friends, especially Keith Sequeira as Kassim, is an energetic foil to the character. And, the role of Iago, villain Jafar's sidekick, brings in the much-needed cheekiness and irreverence to this romance. But, the character that will truly steal your hearts is, as always, Genie, played by Puranjit Dasgupta, who goes by the name Mantra. Through him, the musical conveys a local flavour in an international production, the spicy tang of bhel puri amidst clean hummus and pita. It may seem more Bollywood than Broadway at times, also thanks to a heavy dose of melodrama, but, it got the security guards breaking into chuckles as much as the kids in the front row, so that can only be a good thing.

So, what of Jasmine, played by the beautiful Kira Narayanan? The musical does its best to push gender norms, and its stress on themes of personal freedom, especially through this character and Genie, come as gentle reminders to the audiences. Despite this, Aladdin doesn't pass the Bechdel test, and we wish Jasmine and her friends had half as much fun as Aladdin and his bawdy bunch. Jasmine's character is poorly scripted, and it doesn't match up to the original film's feisty, smouldering princess.

It's impossible not to comment on the songs, for this is a musical after all. Some are entertaining, while some, occasionally moving — Aladdin's got the right mix. What may happen for the adults, if not with the kids, is that you may be left wanting a quiet moment in between songs, for there is just far too much excitement on stage. You need to cool off from all that Genie energy.

Aladdin verges on PG at times, though it says suitable for 4+, with lip-locks and some spirited filmi jhatkas. Nothing that should stop your kid, niece or nephew from watching, but we are just putting it out there. Oh, and did we mention that the actors wear shiny sneakers? The kids will want those for school, and that's a conversation you will need to have with them.

WHERE: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point

WHEN: Till May 13. 7.30 PM

ENTRY: Rs 1,250 - Rs 8,250

CALL: 66223737

